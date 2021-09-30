Kannada TV actress Saujanya commits suicide: Kannada TV actress Saujanya hangs herself, police report suicide

There is a shocking news for the film and TV industry. Famous Kannada TV actress Soujanya has committed suicide. The body of the actress was found in her bedroom from her house in Bangalore. In a preliminary investigation, police said the door to the room was locked from the inside. When it broke, the actress’ body was hanging from the inside. The actress was identified by the tattoo marks on her legs. A suicide note has also been found in the room.

Soujanya was living alone in her apartment in Bangalore

Courtesy was living alone in an apartment in Kumbalgodu in the southern district of Bengaluru. In the suicide note, the actress did not hold anyone responsible for her death. In such a situation, the police are looking for suicide. Courtesy was originally from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. Actress Soujanya has apologized to the family in her suicide note for taking this suicidal step. The suicide note was written on September 27.

Thanks to those who supported the suicide note

In this letter, the actress has confessed to depression. Police are now questioning the courtesy parents and their friends in the case. Do the police want to know if the actress herself was responsible for the situation or if she was outraged? The courtesy also states in the suicide note that she did not have any illness, but she was suffering from mental problems. In the letter, he thanked all those who supported him during that time.

Big blow to Kannada industry

Courtesy had worked in several famous television series. She has also been a part of many South Indian films. Police are now trying to get clues from the people with whom Courtesy has worked. The news is also shocking for the Kannada industry, as actress Jayashree Ramaiah had also committed suicide a few days back. Mental illness and conflict were also believed to be the reasons behind his suicide. Earlier this year, ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ fame Chaitra Kutur also tried to commit suicide.