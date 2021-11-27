kanpur gutkha viral man reached stadium again with placard saying It is wrong to eat

After the video went viral, Shobhit again reached the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday. During this, he said that he had not chewed gutkha. While going to watch the match, gutka was taken away during the search.

The picture of a man chewing gutkha during the Test match played between India and New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur went viral. After the video of chewing gutkha went viral, the youth of Kanpur again reached the stadium on Friday. But this time he had a poster in his hand in which it was written that eating gutkha is a wrong thing.

The person who consumed gutkha was identified as Shobhit Pandey, a resident of Kanpur. Shobhit went to watch the match with his sister. During the match itself, Shobhit was caught on camera chatting with someone on the phone while chewing gutkha and they soon went viral on social media. Many famous people also shared this style of Shobhit with their social media account.

However, after the video went viral, Shobhit again reached the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Friday. During this, while talking to reporters, he said that he had not chewed gutkha. While going to watch the match, gutka was taken away during the search. He had a sweet betel nut in his mouth which he had taken from his sister. Shobhit took the picture of the girl in the viral video and said that she is his sister.

(Photo: ANI)

Shobhit said that this photo is after the completion of 70 overs. During that time he was talking on the phone with his friend who is a big fan of cricket. He also came to watch the match but both were sitting far away from each other. Shobhit had told that he was sitting near gate number 11 and his friend was sitting near gate number 8.

However, Shobhit also said that he is being troubled by the wrong comments being made about his sister on social media. He also said that he cannot believe that such a small thing will go viral on social media in no time. While everyone knows that Kanpur is famous for betel nut products and there was nothing strange in that.