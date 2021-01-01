Kanpur News: A Muslim youth was beaten up in Kanpur, Munawar Rana’s daughter reached to meet him, said – Police are hiding the absconding accused – Munawar Rana’s daughter reached to meet the victim’s Muslim family

The beating of a Muslim youth in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has taken on a political color. On Monday, Munawar Rana’s daughter and SP national spokesperson Sumaiya Rana reached home to meet the victim’s Muslim family. At the suggestion of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Sumaiya Rana had reached to know the condition of the family. Samajwadi Party workers were also present with him. He inquired about the condition of the family and promised all possible help.Sumaiya Rana, while making serious allegations against the BJP, said that the morale of the criminals is high due to the poor police system in this regime. A Dalit family living in Kutchi Basti near Barra police station had accused a certain community of molesting girls and forcing them to convert. The police had registered a case under Section 354 on the complaint of a Dalit family. But the police were not arresting the accused. The Dalit family had lodged a complaint with the Hindutva organization. On Wednesday, Hindutva organizations were rioting in Kutchi Basti. Meanwhile, a Muslim youth was beaten by some people. Whose video went viral on social media.

‘I understand the grief of the victim’s family.

According to SP national spokesperson Sumaiya Rana, the way our party is fighting for oppression, injustice and respect for women. Seeing that, what happened in the East Twelve. This incident is highly reprehensible and unfortunate. The manner in which goons and thugs have been promoted in UP and their enthusiasm has been heightened after the lax attitude of the police. This is very shameful, that is why I have come on behalf of SP. I have come to know the grief of the victim’s family and to reassure them. What happened to that family? What action are the police taking against the accused?

‘Police are hiding the absconding accused.

Rana said, ‘When I came here, I found out that the people involved in this incident have fled. Police are not taking action against them. Call it police negligence or whether the police are hiding them is a big deal. This is not a new incident, rape, murder, robbery, kidnapping have increased in the last few years. The SP has been agitating from time to time while carrying out the responsibilities of the Opposition. In this area, we have come to visit this victim’s family.

Oppose forced conversion: Rana

Sumaiya said that Qureshi Begum is accused of conversion. This woman sells bangles to support the family. How can a poor woman take such a big step that she accepts religion? Asked if the issue of conversion of deaf and dumb people has come to the fore, Sumaiya Rana said she was opposed to any such conversion. Conversion is a private matter, if one adopts any religion of one’s own free will, there is no hesitation in doing so. If someone forcibly converts, we oppose him.

The beating video went viral

The video of the beating of a Muslim youth went viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that some people were beating the e-rickshaw driver to death, the innocent daughter of the rickshaw driver was crying after seeing the father being beaten, the girl was begging the father to leave. Police were trying to rescue the young man, but he was still beaten by onlookers. Police have arrested six accused in the case.