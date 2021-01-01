Kanpur News: Before the UP elections, the BJP state president said – if being a Hindu is racist then I am a racist – BJP state said that if being a Hindu is racist then I am a racist

With the UP Assembly elections 2022 approaching, the statements of the leaders are getting sharper. BJP state president Swatantradeo Singh said, “If being a Hindu is caste, then I am a casteist.” If Vande Mataram is sectarian then I am racist. If building a Ram temple, deleting Article 370 is racist then I am racist. Talking about Kashmiri refugees is sectarian then I am racist. I don’t mind saying that.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating the country’s 75th Independence Day as the nectar festival of independence. On Tuesday, state president Swatantra Dev Singh had reached Kanpur to participate in the Amrit Mahotsav. An event to honor the families of the martyred soldiers at the Amrit Mahotsav was held at the Attraction Guest House.

Prime Minister Vivekananda’s dreams are coming true

Addressing the workers, BJP state president Swatantradev Singh said that Swami Vivekananda had dreamed of India becoming a world leader again. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making his dreams come true. India’s respect is growing all over the world. This country was once seen as a weak India. Today, India is viewed with hope.

Thus the memory of former Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that Atalji had said that the darkness would go away, the sun would come out and the lotus would bloom. Emerged for the first time as the largest party in the country. The president had invited him to be sworn in as prime minister. But after taking oath, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to resign inside the house. All the parties of that time which were coming together against the Congress. At that time, they were united against the BJP. Because he saw Muslim appeasement. For this his government fell at home.