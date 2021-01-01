Kanpur News: Kanpur I beat the officer

On the Kanpur-Prayagraj highway, a case has come to light of beating of Assistant Commissioner’s professional tax and constables. The Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes along with constables seized a truck loaded with betel nuts on Fatehpur Highway late on Sunday night. The truck was being brought to Kanpur after checking the documents. Meanwhile, more than half a dozen people in the car stopped the truck. The carjackers beat up the assistant commissioner and constables of the commercial tax department and hijacked the truck. Fatehpur police are raiding Kanpur in search of the accused.Commissioner Pradeep Singh Bhuneshwar, posted at the Kanpur Commercial Tax Department, had received input that a truck full of betel nuts was coming from Nagpur. A team from the Commerce Tax Department was deployed at Ghatampur last Sunday night. But it was noticed by the truck driver. The truck driver parked the truck in a dhaba on the highway near Kalyanpur police station in Fatehpur district. A team from the Commercial Tax Department also arrived to chase the truck. The truck was seized by the Assistant Commissioner after checking the documents of the truck.

The truck stopped by car

The Assistant Commissioner ordered Constables Shivkant and Chhatrapal to be taken to Kanpur in a truck. A truck full of betel nuts was coming towards Kanpur. Meanwhile, suddenly the truck driver diverted the truck from Chaudgra to Bindki. The soldiers in the truck realized that a speeding car came from behind and blocked the road by placing it in front of the truck. Half a dozen people got out of the car and unloaded the soldiers from the truck. The soldiers opposed this and started fighting with them.

Abuse of sales tax officer

At the same time, the Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes also reached out. The people in the car started beating the assistant commissioner, the soldiers tried to save him. So the soldiers were also beaten. He then fled the scene with the truck. The Assistant Commissioner informed Kalyanpur Police and Bindki Police about the incident. A convoy of several police stations had reached the spot.

On Monday morning, the Fatehpur SP has ordered immediate registration of the case. Fatehpur police are conducting raids at several places in Kanpur to nab car occupants. Police have arrested several people for questioning.