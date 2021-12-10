Kanpur Police Lathicarge On Father Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Angry On CM Yogi Adityanath Varun Gandhi Vinod Kapri Also Tweet On It

A Kanpur policeman was seen lathi-charging a father. Former IAS and Varun Gandhi have taken a jibe at CM Yogi Adityanath regarding this matter.

A video related to Kanpur is becoming very viral on social media, due to which UP Police and CM Yogi Adityanath have once again come under target of the people. The video is related to Kanpur countryside, in which a policeman was seen thrashing a man with a daughter in his lap. In the video, where the girl was seen crying, the same person was heard saying, “Saheb don’t kill, the child will lag.” Now veterans like Varun Gandhi, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh and Vinod Kapri have expressed their displeasure on the UP government and police administration regarding this video.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh shared the video of the lathi-charge in Kanpur Dehat from his Twitter handle and wrote, “Yogi ji’s police respecting and welcoming his ‘family form’ public.” Filmmaker Vinod Kapri wrote, “Some pictures are unbelievable, but anything can happen in UP under Adityanath’s rule.”

Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi attacked the administration fiercely over the lathi charge in Kanpur countryside. He wrote, “A strong law and order is one where the weakest of the weak can get justice. It is not that those seeking justice have to face this barbarity in place of justice, it is very painful.”

Yogi ji’s police was respecting and welcoming the people of his ‘family form’. pic.twitter.com/IsDlbmReDM — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 9, 2021

Taking a jibe at the government in his tweet, Varun Gandhi further wrote, “A fearful society is not an example of the rule of law. Strong law and order are those where there is fear of law, not of police. Journalist Puneet Kumar Singh wrote, “Look at the goth inspector of Kanpur, the girl is in the hand and is wielding sticks on the father. The father is shouting that the girl will be hit, but there is no effect on the inspector ji.

Congress leader Srinivas Biwi also left no chance to taunt Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over this video of Kanpur countryside. Srinivas Biwi wrote, “Yogi ji, how are the screams of this innocent man letting you sleep?” In his second tweet, he wrote, “Imagine which state’s ‘best’ pictures could be?”

Strong law and order is one where the weakest of the weak can get justice. It is not that those seeking justice have to face this barbarity in place of justice, it is very painful. A fearful society is not an example of rule of law. Strong law and order is one where there is fear of law, not of police. pic.twitter.com/xoseGpWzZH — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) December 10, 2021

Congress MLA Chunni Lal Sahu, while targeting the Yogi government, wrote, “For me, 25 crore people of the state are my family – Yogi Adityanath. And it is my right to crush them?” Let us inform that the UP Police itself has also ordered to take action against the policemen who lathi-charged.