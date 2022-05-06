World

Kansas City voters sympathetic to eliminating Title 42 but seek middle ground

15 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kansas City voters sympathetic to eliminating Title 42 but seek middle ground
Written by admin
Kansas City voters sympathetic to eliminating Title 42 but seek middle ground

Kansas City voters sympathetic to eliminating Title 42 but seek middle ground

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Kansas City, Md. – Kansas City residents told Gadget Clock they are sympathetic to President Biden’s efforts to end Title 42, a border policy designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I would support Biden’s choice,” said Lauren, a local dental student.

“I think there must be a good reason for anyone to leave their country,” he added. “And if that’s the reason for that effort, it must be a legitimate thing and something bad must happen in their own country.”

The Biden administration planned to end Title 42 – a Trump-era policy used to deport more than 1.8 million illegal immigrants – on May 23. A Louisiana federal district court judge blocked the move until the president could reach an agreement with Republican border states.

Title 42 Biden admin to comply with court order blocking removal of border restrictions

Calena, local dancer

Calena, local dancer

“I think immigration is a difficult subject because I think it’s hard to be a legal US citizen now,” Emma, ​​a software developer, told Gadget Clock. “I think people should be treated humanely.”

“I think people should come here legally,” he added. However, he was not sure if the existing immigration system met the needs of immigrants.

According to a recent poll by Politico and Morning Consult, 54% of registered voters opposed Biden’s plan to withdraw title 42, compared to 35% who supported the decision.

File photo: Migrants take refuge next to the Del Rio International Bridge at sunset as they wait to cross the Rio Grande River in the United States on September 19, 2021, from Ciudad Akuna in Del Rio, Texas, USA. Picture taken with a drone 7 REUTERS / Adrees Latif / File Photo ___ Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets with his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, before their first press conference in Wilmington, Delaware on August 12, 2020. . (Photo by Olivier Dolli / AFP) (Photo by Olivier Dolli / Getty Images via Getty Images)

File photo: Migrants take refuge next to the Del Rio International Bridge at sunset as they wait to cross the Rio Grande River in the United States on September 19, 2021, from Ciudad Akuna in Del Rio, Texas, USA. Picture taken with a drone 7 REUTERS / Adrees Latif / File Photo ___ Democratic presidential nominee and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden meets with his running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, before their first press conference in Wilmington, Delaware on August 12, 2020. . (Photo by Olivier Dolli / AFP) (Photo by Olivier Dolli / Getty Images via Getty Images)
(Getty Images via REUTERS / Adrees Latif / File Photo | Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

READ Also  Death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion ruled a homicide

“I think immigration is important for the progress of our country,” Kalina, a professional ballet dancer who supported Biden’s efforts, told Gadget Clock.

Sun-Ghee, another dental student, said she supported Biden’s decision because it would set a precedent for Americans to ever flee the United States.

“What if one day we too fall into a situation where we wanted to cross the border?” He said.

Local dental students supported President Biden's desire to withdraw Title 42

Local dental students supported President Biden’s desire to withdraw Title 42

Clara, a product manager at an advertising agency, hopes government officials will find a middle ground in immigration policy.

“I would say try to control some things, but don’t kick immediately [migrants] Out, “he said.

#Kansas #City #voters #sympathetic #eliminating #Title #seek #middle #ground

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment