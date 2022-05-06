Kansas City voters sympathetic to eliminating Title 42 but seek middle ground



Kansas City residents told Gadget Clock they are sympathetic to President Biden’s efforts to end Title 42, a border policy designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“I would support Biden’s choice,” said Lauren, a local dental student.

“I think there must be a good reason for anyone to leave their country,” he added. “And if that’s the reason for that effort, it must be a legitimate thing and something bad must happen in their own country.”

The Biden administration planned to end Title 42 – a Trump-era policy used to deport more than 1.8 million illegal immigrants – on May 23. A Louisiana federal district court judge blocked the move until the president could reach an agreement with Republican border states.

Title 42 Biden admin to comply with court order blocking removal of border restrictions

“I think immigration is a difficult subject because I think it’s hard to be a legal US citizen now,” Emma, ​​a software developer, told Gadget Clock. “I think people should be treated humanely.”

“I think people should come here legally,” he added. However, he was not sure if the existing immigration system met the needs of immigrants.

According to a recent poll by Politico and Morning Consult, 54% of registered voters opposed Biden’s plan to withdraw title 42, compared to 35% who supported the decision.

“I think immigration is important for the progress of our country,” Kalina, a professional ballet dancer who supported Biden’s efforts, told Gadget Clock.

Sun-Ghee, another dental student, said she supported Biden’s decision because it would set a precedent for Americans to ever flee the United States.

“What if one day we too fall into a situation where we wanted to cross the border?” He said.

Clara, a product manager at an advertising agency, hopes government officials will find a middle ground in immigration policy.

“I would say try to control some things, but don’t kick immediately [migrants] Out, “he said.