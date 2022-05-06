Kansas finds 71-year-old time capsule inside courthouse: Here’s what’s inside



Kansas officials this week released investigations into a time capsule that was discovered during the demolition of the old Johnson County Courthouse building in Olathe, just outside Kansas City.

The copper box, which was X-rayed at a local art museum, was placed inside a wall of the former courthouse on May 7, 1951, according to Fox 4 Casey, before being opened with a crowbar.

“Newspaper stories written at the time indicated that they had a time capsule, but I think it wasn’t until they started dismantling the building that they discovered, ‘Oh yeah, there was a time capsule,'” said Ann Jones, Johnson County. Curator of the museum’s collection.

Inside the box, museum staff found a program from Olathe Rodeo, a 1950s local phone directory book, pictures of the former court building and 36 sealed envelopes from various cities, residents and courts, Fox4KC reported.

They found a model airplane meet held at the former Naval Air Station in Olata and a program from a trial docket on May 5, 1951, the station added.

“There is a written communication from John Anderson Jr., who was the county attorney at the time and became the 36th governor of the state of Kansas,” Johnson County Board of County Commissioners chairman Ed Ilart told Fox4KC.

County officials are reportedly trying to preserve the documents before displaying them to the public.