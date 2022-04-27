Kansas lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with ‘huge’ transgender colleague



A Kansas lawmaker says he’s not thrilled about sharing a restroom with his “huge” transgender Democratic colleague.

Rep. Sheryl Helmer gave her position on April 23 in an email to Brennan Riffel, a graduate student at the University of Kansas, who described herself as a trans-feminine, saying “I personally don’t appreciate the huge transgender woman who is now in our lounge in the Capitol,” the Washington Times reported.

Helmer is the first elected transgender lawmaker in the state, Rep. Stephanie was referring to Byers.

In response to the remarks, House Speaker Ron Rickman Jr., a Kansas City-area Republican, said, “It’s unfortunate that these words were said.”

The email comes as the GOP-controlled legislature seeks to overturn Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a ban on girls and women’s K-12 and transgender athletes in college sports.

Legislators in the state Senate recently voted 28-10 to overturn the veto. The House is expected to take a vote on the issue, although it is not clear when.

“We know this has been going on in the office and in the back room and in conversations since the day I was elected,” Byers said Tuesday, the Times reported. “The amazing thing is that it came out, someone actually said it.”

Helmer, 70, said he was at the statehouse a few months ago with a mother and her young daughter and the buyers. He said the child is afraid of buyers.

He said that in 2021 he had mistakenly entered the men’s restroom of the house and the men were upset. He said he asked them how they would like it if a woman used their restroom regularly, the report said.

He added that parents should not allow their children to change their gender.

“You can’t open a penis and then hope, you know, a little boy will live his life now,” she said. “He will live in remorse for the rest of his life.”

Bayer said several lawmakers have moved away from him in the elevator, noting that the Kansas GOP platform has declared that “we believe God created two genders, male and female.”

In an interview with News Outlet, Riffel said Helmer’s comments were not surprising.

“The rhetoric against the LGBTQ community has been the same for years, that we are a threat to society; we are going to hurt people,” Riffel said. “I just want to go and be myself.”