Kansas police identify ‘poopetrator’ who allegedly defecated in Wichita beauty retailer: ‘NOT Amber Heard’



Kansas police have recognized a girl who defecated in a beauty retailer in Wichita, destroying eight wigs on the market.

The Wichita Police Division stated the girl entered a beauty provide retailer on Could 10 and defecated “in the center of the isle.”

Police say the defecation was “important sufficient to destroy eight wigs,” including that the proprietor needed to identify a “puppeter” to carry prison expenses.

In accordance with the police, the incident was caught on the surveillance digital camera of the store.

Within the feedback part of the Fb put up, the police division joked, “We have already confirmed that this is not amber laborious, so please cease calling and emailing that info!”

“It could possibly be a kind of instances caught with us,” the police division joked.

Amber Laborious’s point out comes from Johnny Depp’s testimony in court docket that his ex-wife defecated in his mattress. Laborious, nonetheless, claimed his canine feces.

“I’ve lived with these canine for a few years,” Depp stated. “It did not come from the canine. It simply did not work.”

