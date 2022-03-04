Kansas school shooting: Suspect detained after resource officer, administrator shot



Authorities say a Kansas high school resource officer and administrator were shot and wounded Friday morning.

One suspect, who did not want to be named, is currently in custody, Olathe police said in a tweet on Friday.

Police later said the suspect was a student, according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

There were no injured students at Olathe East High School until Friday afternoon when police alerted the public to the incident.

Olathe police public information officer Sergeant. Joel Yildell told Fox 4 Kansas City that resource officers and administrators are stable and hoping to survive.

Agents with the Kansas City Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded to the incident with police.

In a tweet Friday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said her office was “closely monitoring the situation on the ground and liaising with law enforcement agencies.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.