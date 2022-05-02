Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes



The tornado, which damaged more than 1,000 buildings in southwestern Kansas, created winds of 165 miles (266 kilometers) and created a path of destruction about 13 miles (21 kilometers) long.

The National Weather Service reported that the tornado, which caused extensive damage in the Wichita suburb most of Friday, and injured several people, had an EF3 rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale using it to assess tornadoes.

Endover fire chief Chad Russell said the storm destroyed at least 300 to 400 buildings, with a total of 1,074 buildings damaged. The meteorological service said the tornado was on the ground for 21 minutes on Friday evening.

Four people were injured during the storm, including two firefighters who responded to a call at the endover, but their injuries were minor.

Russell said it would take years to recover from the storm in Endeavor.

“The city of Endover will be affected by it year after year,” he said. “We still have scars from 1991 (EF5 tornado). I am very grateful that this tornado was not so bad, but we are literally doing it year after year.”

As of Sunday, utility crews had restored power to more than 15,000 customers who had lost power during the storm. According to Average, less than 1,000 people were still without electricity in the Wichita area on Sunday morning.

In addition to the storm damage, the Oklahoma State Patrol reported that three meteorology students at the University of Oklahoma died in a car accident about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City on Friday evening as they chased the storm back to Kansas.