Kansas woman’s allergic reaction to Moderna coronavirus vaccine killed her, autopsy says

A Kansas woman’s death last March has been attributed to an allergic reaction to the Moderna coronavirus vaccine, an autopsy has confirmed, according to reports.

Jeanie Evans, 68, struggled to breathe and speak after receiving the shot in Ozawkie, Kansas, even after she was given an EpiPen, a device meant to treat allergic reactions, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported. She later died at a hospital.

Her death was reported as “anaphylaxis due to COVID-19 vaccination.”

The woman had previously had an anaphylactic reaction to the drug Albuterol and she suffered from hypertension, environmental allergies, reactive airway disease and allergic disorder, the autopsy said, according to the Capital-Journal.

Evans’ family says they plan to sue over her death, the newspaper reported.

Anaphylaxis due to the vaccine is exceedingly rare, only occurring in about five of every 1 million people who receive it, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Around 213 million Americans, or 64.2% of the US population, had been fully vaccinated by Thursday, according to NPR.

