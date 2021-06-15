Kanye West ‘has been living in $2.2million LA ranch amid his romance with Irina Shayk’



ALEXIS PHIFER: 2002-2008

First fiancée: A then unknown Kanye began courting mannequin and designer Alexis in 2002

A then unknown Kanye began courting mannequin and designer Alexis in 2002 – across the similar time he met future spouse Kim for the primary time.

They’d an on-off romance for just a few years earlier than getting engaged in 2006. Nevertheless, 18 months later they known as off the marriage.

Alexis instructed Folks in 2008: ‘It is at all times unhappy when issues like this finish, and we stay pals

‘I want him the most effective in his future and all of his endeavors. He is one of the vital proficient individuals I’ve ever met.’

Kanye processed the break-up by engaged on 808s and Heartbreak – an album which might prime the charts and propel him to rap superstardom.

BROOKE CRITTENDON: 2004-2006

Romance: Brooke dated Kanye for two-and-a-half years after assembly backstage at a gig in 2004 (pictured 2006)

Brooke dated Kanye for two-and-a-half years after assembly backstage at a gig in 2004 when she was working as a manufacturing assistant for MTV.

However the couple finally known as time on their long-term romance as a result of Brooke wasn’t comfy with ‘sharing’ her man with different ladies.

She added in an interview with The Solar newspaper in 2013: ‘I used to be by no means OK being one among many — and even one of some.

‘Kanye was very open and sincere nevertheless it ended up with me realizing an excessive amount of.

‘I don’t wish to be foolish and say it wasn’t dishonest as a result of I knew about it.

‘He positively had an appreciation for the female type and a curiosity.

‘As a celeb, intercourse turns into low-cost however his obsession with intercourse was extra refined.’

AMBER ROSE: 2008-2010

Acrimonious break up: Kanye’s most high-profile romance pre-Kimye was with mannequin and social media star Amber Rose (pictured 2010)

Kanye’s most high-profile romance pre-Kimye was with mannequin and social media star Amber Rose. Kanye is alleged to have noticed Amber on a video shoot for Ludacris’ 2008 single What Them Women Like and so they struck up a bond.

The sweetness was by his facet when he stole the mic from Taylor Swift throughout her acceptance speech on the MTV VMAs and the pair stayed collectively for 2 years.

Kanye was daring about slamming his former girlfriend in 2015 when he stated in an interview that he needed to take ’30 showers’ after courting Amber.

He candidly confessed: ‘If Kim had dated me after I needed, there can be no Amber Rose.’

The rapper is alleged to have had his eye on Protecting Up With The Kardashians star Kim as early as 2008, naming her his ‘woman of the week’ in early weblog posts which resurfaced in October 2014.

He added in the one-to-one: ‘It’s extremely laborious for a girl to wish to be with somebody that is with Amber Rose. I needed to take 30 showers earlier than I received with Kim.’

Amber later branded Kim a ‘homewrecker’.

In January 2012, Amber accused Kanye of dishonest on her with Kim, who was then courting American footballer participant Reggie Bush.

She instructed America’s Star journal: ‘They had been each dishonest. They had been each dishonest on me and Reggie with one another.

‘She was sending footage, and I used to be like, “Kim, simply cease. Don’t be that individual.”‘

In January 2016 West reignited his lengthy warfare with ex-girlfriend Amber after dragging her title right into a 30 tweet tirade towards her then associate Wiz Khalifa.

However her revenge was relatively extra concise – a brief, surprising and sexually express response that triggered a collective gasp throughout the Web.

In 2020 he was additionally stated to have known as her a ‘prostitute’ at a presidential rally.

2010 – 2011 SELITA EBANKS/MELODY THORNTON/CHANEL IMAN/VIRGINIE MAURY

Relationship? The star was linked to Victoria's Secret magnificence Selita Ebanks in 2010 and Chanel Iman in 2011 (proper)

The star was linked to Victoria’s Secret magnificence Selita Ebanks and did little to quell the rumours after casting her because the lead in his 2010 quick trend movie, Runaway.

He’s then stated to have moved on with Pussycat Dolls star Melody Thornton however the romance fizzled out.

Kanye continued his mannequin courting as he was linked to fellow VS star Chanel Iman, though she denied they had been ever in a relationship.

He was then seen packing on the PDA with French mannequin Virginie Maury in France though this quickly got here to an finish.

KIM KARDASHIAN: 2012 – 2021

Early snap: Kim confirmed her romance with Kanye in June 2012

They lastly received collectively eight years after assembly.

In March, The rumored couple let it’s identified they had been spending time with one another when Kim sat entrance row at Kanye’s runway present throughout Paris Vogue Week.

The next month, after months of rumors and rumblings, Kim and Kanye made their relationship official as they held arms in New York Metropolis.

In Might they took issues a step additional and make their pink carpet debut on the Cannes Movie Competition in the course of the premiere for the movie Merciless Summer time.

In December, the Stronger rapper joyously reveals that his is anticipating his first youngster with Kim throughout a New Yr’s Eve live performance in Atlantic Metropolis.

They’d go on to have 4 kids collectively: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kayne and Kim’s relationship started to hit a tough patch in 2020 after West revealed he and Kim thought-about aborting their first being pregnant throughout an erratic speech for his presidential marketing campaign.

He additionally disparaged Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and insinuated Kim might have been untrue.

The couple tried to work issues out, with an emotional Kardashian seen visiting her husband at his Wyoming ranch final July.

However by the tip of that month, Kim was reportedly assembly with attorneys to begin the divorce course of. They formally filed for divorce in January of this 12 months.

IRINA SHAYK: 2021

New flame: Rumors Kanye was romancing the Russian mannequin emerged in Might 2021. She’s seen in 2019 above

Rumors Kanye was romancing the Russian mannequin first emerged on social media in Might 2021.

DailyMail.com formally confirmed their romance with unique footage of the pair taking a romantic stroll round Provence, France on June ninth 2021.

The pair had been seen smiling and strolling round on the grounds of a luxurious boutique resort with some pals.

Shayk beforehand dated Bradley Cooper, who she shares daughter Lea de Seine with.

Irina and Kanye are definitely no strangers to at least one one other, having been related for greater than a decade.

Again in 2010, the runway maven was a featured participant in West’s Heaven-inspired Energy music video, the place she portrayed an angel.

Simply two years later, the Russian-born magnificence put her modeling expertise to the check as she graced the runway for West’s Fall/Winter trend assortment at Paris Vogue Week.