Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk: Couple enjoy romantic trip in France after Kim Kardashian split

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have confirmed heated rumors of a brand new romance amid his divorce from spouse of six years Kim Kardashian.

In unique photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Kanye, 44, might be seen taking a romantic stroll with Irina, 35, in Provence, France, the place they’re staying on the luxurious Villa La Coste boutique lodge collectively.

Rumors of the pair’s romance started late final month, with claims that Kanye was secretly dating the mannequin, who shares a baby with actor Bradley Cooper.

Within the photos, the pair might be seen having fun with their getaway surrounded by the gorgeous idyllic countryside whereas the rapper even stopped to take a couple of photos of the Russian supermodel, as they gave the impression to be very snug round each other.

Cannot conceal that smile! The billionaire rapper was beaming with happiness as he walked behind the Russian supermodel

The couple is also seen taking photos of the Large Crouching Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois on the Château La Coste Artwork Centre.

France has at all times been a well-liked vacation spot for the Yeezy star, who has spent in depth time there along with his estranged spouse Kim, having taken her there once they first dated in 2012.

Kim sat entrance row at Kanye’s runaway present throughout Paris Vogue Week in March 2012. In 2014, Kim and Kanye would have an extravagant pre-wedding social gathering on the Palace of Versailles in Paris.

In the meantime, Irina and Kanye are definitely no strangers to 1 one other, having been linked for greater than a decade.

Romantic stroll: The pair had been seen standing shut collectively as they took in the idyllic countryside

Informal couple: Irina seemed gorgeous a white crop prime whereas Kanye went low-key in a black T-shirt because the pair seemed each inch of the glad new couple

Again in 2010, the runway maven was a featured participant in West’s Heaven-inspired Energy music video, the place she portrayed an angel.

Particularly, Shayk sported a revealing gold getup and a pair of CGI angel wings.

Simply two years later, the Russian-born magnificence put her modeling abilities to the take a look at as she graced the runway for West’s Fall/Winter style assortment at Paris Vogue Week.

Rumors started to swirl final month when an nameless tipster wrote in to DeuxMoi, claiming: ‘Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s child mama,’ a tipster wrote in.

Kanye and his crew: The rapper was additionally accompanied by a gaggle of staff members who saved a cautious watch over the pair

No strangers: Irina and Kanye are definitely no strangers to 1 one other, having been linked for greater than a decade

Glad sighting: Each Irina and Kanye gave the impression to be in a joyous temper as they had been seen on a romantic stroll in France

Taking in the sights: The rapper and the Russian supermodel stopped to have a look at artwork installations whereas out on their stroll

Having fun with the view: Kanye was seen strolling behind Irina as he was additionally joined by members of his staff

Romantic: At one level, it seemed as if Kanye and Irina had been strolling off collectively for some quiet time

‘After additional wanting into this, I do not know if “dating” is the suitable phrase, however there is maybe some curiosity there.’

Seeming to double down on earlier ‘dating claims,’ one other tipster insisted to DeuxMoi that Irina and Kanye ”Def dating.’

One other hyperlink between the pair occurred as latest as final month, with Irina having sported a DMX shirt designed by West in collaboration with Balenciaga.

Famously, Irina was romantically concerned with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she shares four-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with.

Holding shut: The pair, who’ve identified one another for years, gave the impression to be snug round each other

Romantic getaway: Kanye is staying on the luxurious Villa La Coste boutique lodge with Irina

Irina and Bradley started seeing one another in 2015 and moved shortly with their relationship, as they welcomed Lea two years after they initially met.

Though the 2 had been typically noticed collectively in public over the following few years, their partnership got here to an finish in 2019.

Cooper and Shayk have remained on good phrases, and the actor moved to New York Metropolis in order to be nearer to his daughter and former girlfriend.

Famous person {couples}: The brand new romance comes after Kanye’s split with spouse Kim (pictured; 2020), in the meantime Irina split with Bradley Cooper again in 2019

Previous to starting a relationship with the A Star Is Born director, she was in a high-profile relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for a number of years.

Kanye’s almost seven yr marriage to Kim Kardashian got here to an finish in February, with the fact TV sensation submitting for divorce.

Based on Folks, the Stronger rapper filed his response for divorce in early April, the place he requested for joint authorized and bodily custody of their youngsters.

A part of the household: Irina might be seen smiling as she takes a stroll with Kanye and his staff whereas on a romantic trip to France

Sights: The couple stopped to have a look at the Large Crouching Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois at Château La Coste Artwork Centre by Tadao Ando Le Puy-Sainte-Réparade Provence

Idyllic: the pair may very well be seen taking in the luxurious environment close to the posh Villa La Coste boutique lodge the place they had been staying

The estranged pair share daughters North, Chicago, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, two.

The supply additionally acknowledged that, regardless of any rumored pressure between Kim and Kanye, their divorce proceedings are going ‘easily.’

They continued: ‘Kim and Kanye are getting alongside. They’ve each stayed true to their dedication to make the perfect scenario for the children.

Sight-seeing: Irina is pictured wanting forward whereas on her stroll with Kanye, following heated rumours the pair at the moment are an merchandise

Getting shut: The sighting follows intense hypothesis that Kanye is rebounding with Irina, amid his divorce

Gorgeous: Irina confirmed off her supermodel physique in a crop prime, as Kanye and his staff adopted shut behind

A stroll to recollect: The 44-year-old rapper definitely gave the impression to be in a contented temper as he stepped out with Irina

Love nest: The Villa La Coste boutique lodge might be seen above, the place the couple are at the moment staying

‘Kim is very glad that they’ve managed to maintain issues calm,’ the supply claimed, including that Kardashian thinks West is ‘an excellent dad’ and that she desires him ‘to have the ability to spend as a lot time with the children as he desires.’

The insider added that Kim ‘appears happier’ ‘for each week that goes by since she filed for divorce.’

She ‘identified that submitting for divorce was the suitable resolution. The children are doing as she might hope.’

After her February submitting, Kim and the youngsters have continued to remain at their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion she beforehand shared with Kanye.

Though the supply added that Kim is ‘not on the lookout for anybody proper now’, they continued: ‘She’s not seeking to soar into something however is protecting an open thoughts.’

It comes after it was just lately reported that Kanye is seeking to date an ‘artist and artistic individual’ as soon as their divorce is made last.

Kim and Kanye had been mates for years, with Kim even marrying Kris Humphries in 2011 and divorcing him 72 days later throughout their friendship.

Kim and Kanye grew to become romantic in spring 2012 and obtained married on Could 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy after having fun with celebrations in Paris, France.

Simply this previous weekend, Kardashian sparked romance rumors of her personal as she was noticed arriving to ‘mysterious’ London billionaire Jamie Reuben’s star studded birthday bash in Beverly Hills.

The swanky bash passed off someday earlier than her seventh marriage ceremony anniversary to Kanye.