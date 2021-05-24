Kanye West seen for the first time in months amid Kim Kardashian divorce



He has stored a low-profile because it was confirmed that his marriage to Kim Kardashian was formally over in February this 12 months.

Persevering with to fly beneath the radar, Kanye West was seen ducking right into a constructing in Los Angeles final Friday, simply days forward of what would have been their seventh wedding ceremony anniversary on Could 24.

It’s the first time that Kanye has been pictured out publicly since March 4 this 12 months.

Whereas, Kim, 40, has been embracing her single life on nights out with mates and experimenting with new appears to be like on her social media pages, Kanye, 43, has been largely staying out of the highlight.

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Kanye West is noticed taking a cellphone name amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian whereas out in Los Angeles final Friday, forward of their seventh wedding ceremony anniversary

The sighting comes amid studies that Kanye’s Yeezy Hole line is on observe to launch by the finish of June, which could possibly be why the rapper was seen in a rush as he carried a pair of his sneakers into the constructing.

The rap mogul was seen on a cellphone name as he was accompanied by a safety guard whereas coming into into the a constructing in LA.

Enterprise of Vogue reported the finish of June date over the weekend, which means the rapper now has simply over a month to finish the line.

Final month, Kanye responded to Kim’s February nineteenth divorce petition, asking for joint custody of their 4 kids.

Preserving busy: Kanye’s Yeezy Hole line is on observe to launch by the finish of June, which could possibly be what the rapper was engaged on as he carried a pair of his sneakers into the constructing

The rapper/clothier’s filings had been virtually the identical as his actuality star ex’s, additionally asking for joint authorized and bodily custody of North, seven, Saint, 5, Chicago, three, and Psalm, nearly two.

Joint custody wouldn’t essentially imply a 50/50 association, with Kim more likely to be their major caretaker.

Neither Kanye or Kim – each Forbes billionaires – will search spousal assist. Each have agreed to pay for their very own authorized charges.

Break up the distinction: Whereas, Kim, 40, has been embracing her single life on nights out with mates, Kanye has been largely staying out of the highlight

Speeding again to work: Kanye is rumored to be bringing out his new Yeezy line for Hole subsequent month

Taking calls: Final month, Kanye responded to estranged spouse Kim’s February nineteenth divorce petition, asking for joint custody of their 4 kids

Flanked: The rapper was accompanied by a safety guard as he entered a constructing in LA

Particular challenge? Kanye is ready to launch a brand new line for Hole and seems to be protecting himself busy

A prenup is already in place, seemingly offering a robust framework for how the pair will divide their belongings.

Kardashian has employed high Hollywood divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, reportedly the inspiration for Laura Dern’s Oscar-winning position in Marriage Story.

The legal professional additionally represented her when ending her second marriage to husband Kris Humphries, which lasted solely 72 days. Previous to that the star was wed to producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.

Mommy: Joint custody doesn’t essentially imply 50/50, with Kim more likely to act as major caretaker of North, seven, Saint, 5, Chicago, three, and Psalm, nearly two

Kim formally filed for divorce again on February nineteenth, with sources saying it had been months since she and Kanye final spoke.

‘It is gotten to the level the place they have not spent time collectively as a married couple in months,’ a supply advised E! Information in January, earlier than issues had been made official.

‘They’ve seen one another for the sake of the children however have been dwelling individually. Kim is aware of the marriage is over. She’s recognized for some time.’