Kapil Dev Along With Whole Indian World Champion 83 Players Cried in Memories of Late Yashpal Sharma Ranveer Singh Could Not Stop Tears

The film 83 is being made on Kapil Dev and his world champion 1983 World Cup team. The film will release on December 24. Actor Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil in this film.

India had immortalized its name on the pages of history by winning the ODI World Cup in 1983. This is the reason that film 83 is being made on the victory saga of that Indian team. There were not one but many stars in this team. Kapil Dev was the captain of this team but every player had an important contribution in making the world champion. One of them was the name of late Yashpal Sharma.

Yashpal Sharma died suddenly this year on 13 July 2021 due to heart attack. The stars of the 83 film that is coming out with his passing and all his world-winning team-mates were and are very sad. The entire team was with their real and reel stars in an India Today show. On the chairs were Real Legends and behind them were Reel Stars.

Meanwhile, everyone also looked very emotional. Kapil Dev started crying while telling his feelings for this film. Even actor Ranveer Singh could not hold back his tears. That moment was the one that turned the whole of India towards cricket. That Lamhe has been made alive in the film 83 directed by Kabir Khan.

There was a lack of one person in this show, it was the same person who blew up the English bowlers in the semi-finals of 83. This was the same person who took the revenge of Madras from the English bowler in Manchester. He was none other than the star batsman Yashpal Sharma. She is not among all of us, but in her memory, the eyes of every person on the stage looked moist.

Let us tell you that Jatin Sarna is playing the character of Yashpal Sharma in this film. There were players on all the chairs and actors behind them. But here a chair was empty and behind it was Jatin Sarna. This chair did not belong to anyone else but late Yashpal Sharma ji. When Rajdeep Sardesai mentioned Yashpal, the eyes of all his friends became moist as soon as they heard the name.

Even the actors could not hold back their tears. Jatin Sarna, playing his character on-screen, shuddered as he spoke. Such was the stature of that player that at the behest of Kirti Azad, everyone stood up and kept silent for a minute, remembering their friend. This film will be released in cinema houses on December 24 but once again the memory of Yashpal Sharma will definitely be given.