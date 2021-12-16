Kapil Dev Disagrees With Virat Kohli Controversial Statement in Press Conference Before Leaving to South Africa Sourav Ganguly Yet to Response

Virat Kohli made such a statement before leaving for South Africa, which once again created new controversies. Kapil Dev has given strong advice to the Indian Test captain regarding this.

Virat Kohli had a press conference on Wednesday before leaving for South Africa. In which he made such a statement, after which a new controversy arose. Former India captain Kapil Dev feels that Kohli’s statement has come at the wrong time highlighting differences with the BCCI on the issue of captaincy.

Let us tell you that while holding a virtual press conference in Mumbai, Kohli rubbished BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s statement that the board had asked him not to give up the captaincy of the T20 team. This statement has exposed the tension between Kohli and the BCCI.

Talking to a news channel, Kapil Dev said, “It is not right to point fingers at anyone at this time. The tour of South Africa is ahead and attention should be paid to that. I would say that the Board President is the Board President, although being the captain of the Indian team is also a big deal. It is not good to speak badly about each other though in public. Be it Sourav or Kohli.

Kapil, who led India to the 1983 World Cup, appealed to Kohli to take control of the situation and think about the country. He said, “You control the situation. It is better that you think about the country. What is wrong will be known but it is not right to create controversy before a tour.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that, he personally asked Virat Kohli to step down from the T20 captaincy. But Virat denied this in his press conference and said that no one had spoken to me. Rather, my decision was accepted in a progressive manner.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the Indian Test team will play the first Test match of the three-match series against South Africa at Centurion from 26 December. After that a series of three ODIs will also be played. There has been no reaction from the BCCI on Virat Kohli’s statement on Wednesday.