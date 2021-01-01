Kapil Dev Narendra Modi: We have to work together again for the return of Olympian Prime Minister

Kapil Dev, the first cricket star of independent India. A star who illuminated Indian cricket with his brilliance. In 1983, under his leadership, the country got its first cricket world. Known as Haryana Hurricane, the player has openly praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kapil Dev liked the behavior of the Prime Minister by the Indian Olympic team. In a long article, he explained how Modiji won the hearts of the entire sports world.If Kapil is to be believed, it is not clear if any Indian Prime Minister has ever said that he wants to create a sports culture in his country. Parents are urged to encourage children. Modiji may be the first to do so. The Prime Minister himself showed interest in the game and our players.

“Often people just talk about the success of the players, but when someone fails they are forgotten. It is clear from Modi’s actions that his respect is for the efforts made by the players and not just for the medals. This was revealed warmly in his special meeting and conversation with the Olympian, who recently returned from Tokyo, where he spent time with both the winners and the participants. This is important if your PM encourages players on phone calls after a team defeat.

Kapil Dev gave examples by naming PR Sreejesh, Vinesh Fogat, Lovelina, Ravi Dahiya, Duti Chand. The Prime Minister tried to say that he was paying close attention to everyone’s sports, family and performance. The questions he asked Neeraj Chopra made it clear that he was watching the Olympics more closely.

Kapil Dev tweeted his article and also tagged Prime Minister Modi. Retweeting, Modi also appealed to Kapil to write, ‘Kapil Dev ji, thank you very much for your kind words. You are a source of inspiration for all sports lovers. We must all work together and ensure that the Indian game reaches new heights in the years to come.