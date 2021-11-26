Kapil Dev raises questions on calling Hardik Pandya an all-rounder cricketer his favorite all-rounders are Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja

Kapil Dev, who made the Indian cricket team the world champion for the first time under his leadership, has raised questions on Hardik Pandya being called an all-rounder cricketer. However, he called Hardik Koteem an important batsman for India.

Kapil Dev is also not happy with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s recent bowling. However, he has named Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as his favorite all-rounders. He was answering questions from reporters at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course in Kolkata on Friday. Kapil Dev questioned whether Hardik Pandya can be called an all-rounder when he does not bowl that much.

Let us tell you that in the limited overs format, Hardik Pandya, an integral part of the Indian team, recently bowled in just two matches in the T20 World Cup. He is also being criticized for not disclosing many issues related to his fitness.

Hardik did not find a place in the team for the T20 series against New Zealand. India won the T20I series 3-0 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, while Team India was eliminated from the group stage in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Kapil Dev said, ‘To be called an all-rounder, he has to do both the things. If he is not bowling, will he be called an all-rounder? He has recovered from the injury, so let him bowl first. He is a very important batsman for India. He has to play a lot of matches to bowl and perform well. Only then can we say.’

Kapil Dev also said that Rahul Dravid will be more successful as a coach than as a cricketer. He said, ‘He is a good person and also a good cricketer. He will be more successful as a coach than he was as a cricketer.

When asked about his favorite all-rounder, Kapil named Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. He said, ‘Nowadays I go only to enjoy cricket. That is my job. I don’t see from your point of view.’ Regarding the favorite all-rounder, he said, ‘I will take Ashwin’s name. He is awesome. Jadeja is also a great cricketer, but his batting has improved and the bowling has deteriorated.

He praised Shreyas Iyer, who scored a century in the first Test. Kapil said, ‘When young batsmen are scoring centuries on debut, then understand that the game is going in the right direction. We need cricketers like him.