kapil-dev-slammed-team-india-for-poor-performance-in-t20-world-cup-2021-says-indian-cricketers-prefer-ipl-over-country-suggested-bcci-for-better-plan – World winning captain gave advice to Indian cricketers, said

World winning captain gave advice to Indian cricketers

Kapil Dev, the captain of the 1983 world winning team, has given strong advice to Indian cricketers. He has clearly said that cricketers give priority to IPL before the country. Apart from this, he has also advised BCCI to make a better plan.

World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev feels that the country’s cricketers give priority to the IPL (Indian Premier League) over the national team and it is the responsibility of the Indian team to devise a better schedule to avoid the mistakes made during the ongoing T20 World Cup. Cricket Board (BCCI).

India could not make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after losing the first two matches in the Super 12. New Zealand defeated Afghanistan on Sunday to enter the semi-finals, leaving India out.

Kapil told ABP News, “When players give priority to IPL over playing for the country, what can we say? Players should be proud to play for their country. I don’t know their financial status so I can’t say much more.

The IPL was organized just before the T20 World Cup. Due to the Kovid-19 pandemic, BCCI has prepared such a hectic schedule.

Kapil said, “I think there should be a national team first and then the franchise. I am not saying don’t play cricket there (IPL), but now the onus is on BCCI to prepare a better plan.

He said, “The biggest lesson will be for us not to repeat the mistakes we have made in this tournament.” Kapil also said that there should have been a difference between the second phase of the IPL and the T20 World Cup.

He further said, “It is time to look at the future. You should start planning immediately. It is not that the World Cup is over, then the entire cricket of the Indian team is also over. Go and make a plan.”

Kapil said, “I believe there should have been some time gap between the IPL and the World Cup. Today our players are getting enough opportunities but they could not take advantage of them.

It is the first time since 2012 that India have failed to make it to the semi-finals of an ICC tournament and Kapil said everyone should take responsibility.

Kapil said, “They (top players) have done well in their career but if you don’t perform well, you will face criticism… Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli have a good record, but if you don’t do well in ICC If they don’t win the competition, it will hurt them even more.