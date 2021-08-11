Kapil Mishra argues with Peace Party leader shadab chauhan in a debate with Amish Devgan on News18 India show ‘Aar – Paar’

In a program organized at Jantar Mantar, provocative slogans were raised against a particular religion. Whose video became fiercely viral on social media. In this case, the police have arrested six people including BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. There was a debate on this topic in a news channel. In this Muslim panelist said that our one is heavy on 500. Taking a jibe at this point, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that don’t jump son, there is paper?

During the debate on News18 India, a heated argument broke out between BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Shadab Chauhan of Peace Party. Responding to a question, Shadab Chauhan of Peace Party said that it is Kapil Mishra, who has honey dripping from his mouth, had given an inflammatory statement in front of Delhi Police. Taking his point forward, he said that if you think that you will drive away the Muslims, then they are going to live here.

Responding to this, he said that I always say stay here, why do you go to Syria? On this, Shadab Chauhan starts speaking something, then Kapil Mishra interrupts him and says, ‘Listen to me son, don’t be so nervous, listen to me calmly.’ On the talk of BJP leader, Shadab Chauhan said that I am not your son. Speak politely and with love. He further said that we are the one who is heavy on 500.

On this, Anchor Amish Devgan interrupted and said that which language is this? Responding to this, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that I know that you get a heart attack when you hear the name of Kapil Mishra. On this, Shadab Chauhan said that the question will be raised on the chest because this country is mine. This is our property and fiefdom. We have watered this country with blood.

After which Kapil Mishra laughed and asked him that brother, do you have papers? Don’t jump too much Amish Devgan said on Shadab Chauhan that the country is the country’s fiefdom. Many people have also given their reaction on this video. A Twitter user wrote that what is the meaning of we are heavy at 500? How is the country the property of their father? It was written from @an_mukherjee Twitter account that now is the time to get away from such toxic debate.





