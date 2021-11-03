Kapil Mishra came out in support of Sara Ali Khan, trolled on social media after going to Kedarnath, said- he hates Sara, not her thoughts

Now Kapil Mishra has come out in support of Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is being trolled for visiting Kedarnath temple. Sara and Janhvi Kapoor had gone to Kedarnath temple a few days back.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is being trolled fiercely on social media for visiting Kedarnath. Some people are criticizing Sara Ali Khan for going to Kedarnath on the basis of her religion. Although many people are also supporting him. Now BJP leaders are also seen descending in support of Sara.

Former MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra has tweeted supporting Sara’s visit to Kedarnath. Taking a jibe at the trolls by tweeting, Kapil Mishra said that those people do not hate Sara, they are hating the fact that Sara Ali Khan does not hate Hindus.

Actually recently Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor went to Kedarnath temple. Sara shared some pictures from her Kedarnath Yatra with Janhvi on social media. In these pictures, Janhvi and Sara can be seen smiling while sitting on the stairs, wrapped in jackets and shawls. Many people liked these pictures very much, but some people did not like it at all and they started trolling Sara.

Users on Instagram started praising him for the religion of Islam. They began to frighten them with the fear of God. This is not the first time Sara has been trolled. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had to face opposition on social media even after wishing Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday.

Sara Ali Khan took to Twitter to wish Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday on 22 October. He was trolled badly for this. People started linking this tweet to Bollywood’s drugs case. People had said that Sara is wishing Amit Shah a birthday to avoid NCB. Commenting on this tweet of Sara, a person had said – ‘No longer raid of NCB. You are safe now.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Sara Ali Khan is protecting herself.”

Actually, at the time when Sara had tweeted this, Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Apart from this, Ananya Pandey was also called for questioning.