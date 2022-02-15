Kapil mishra fiercy reply on AIMIM spakesperson sayinh hijab lady would be the prime minister of India if yogi in bhagwa can be CM

AIMIM leader said if Yogi can become the Chief Minister wearing saffron, then the hijab will also become the Prime Minister. On this, BJP spokesperson Kapil Mishra said that first show the hijab as the president of Owaisi’s party.

Hijab is one of the biggest issue in the country these days. This issue, which started from Karnataka, is now a matter of debate on every TV prime time. In such a situation, a video clip of Amish Devgan’s debate show from News18 is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, BJP leaders are seen surrounding the leader of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM on the hijab issue.

In fact, in the debate, AIMIM leaders were seen advocating women wearing hijab and they say that no one should question women wearing hijab. In the video, Amish Devgan says, “You want a prime minister with hijab, you don’t want a prime minister with constitution.”

Angered by this, the leader of AIMIM says, “Absolutely needed … and tell me why can’t a hijab become prime minister? If yogi ji can go to assembly wearing saffron dress as chief minister, sadhvi can go to parliament wearing her dress.. then why our girl child can’t become prime minister by wearing hijab on her head. Inshallah will be made, just stop spreading hatred, you BJP people.”

On the allegation of spreading hatred, the anchor asked BJP spokesperson Kapil Mishra, “BJP’s top leadership is spreading hatred or distributing love?” The answer given by Kapil Mishra is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

Hijab became the president of Owaisi’s party: He said, “If a woman with hijab cannot become the president of Owaisi’s party, then how will she become the Prime Minister of the country. First show it by making it the president of your party, show it as a secretary, show it by standing on the stage, show it by offering namaz together and show it by going to the mosque together. Oh slave you have made me. Make Owaisi’s party president and show a woman with no hijab to show the Prime Minister’s dreams later. You have put the women of your house in jail. Leaving the house is closed. There is a mesh over the eyes too. Which world are you talking about? Free yourself in your home first. If you are dreaming of Parliament, there are restrictions on going from house to street. ,

This style of Kapil Mishra is going viral on social media. All the netizens are telling his answer to be correct. Let us tell you that the issue of Hijab which started from Karnataka is not taking its name to stop.

Let us tell you that the matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarf. Gradually, apart from Udupi, the matter caught on in other colleges as well. Hijab was banned in many colleges. After which there was strong opposition to it.

Meanwhile, a video spread on social media in which a student wearing a burqa reaches the college. After this, a bunch of boys wearing saffron scarves start shouting slogans and start chasing the girl student. The girl student is also seen raising slogans of Allahu Akbar.