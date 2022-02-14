National

Kapil Mishra hits out AIMIM over Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement

Kapil Mishra hits out AIMIM over Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement
Kapil Mishra said, “The women of your house have been put in jail, they are not allowed to leave the house, there is a net over their eyes and which world are you talking about.”

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is continuously giving statements on the ongoing controversy regarding Hijab in Karnataka. Recently, while addressing a rally, she said that one day a hijab will become the Prime Minister of India. After his statement, politics in the country has become more heated. In a TV debate, BJP leader Kapil Mishra said that Owaisi should first make a woman wearing a hijab the president of his party.

Kapil Mishra said in News18’s debate show, “A woman with hijab cannot become the president of Owaisi’s party, how will she become the prime minister? First show the woman wearing hijab as the president of the party. Show them by making them stand together, show them by offering Namaz, you have kept them as slaves, to see the dreams of the Prime Minister later.

Kapil Mishra said, “The women of your house have been put in jail, they are not allowed to leave the house, there is a net over their eyes and which world are you talking about. Free yourself at your home first, you are dreaming of going to Parliament. So many restrictions have been imposed.” In response to this, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, “It is a lie that we did not make any woman as Sadar. You see in Mumbai, the female president talks wearing a hijab on his head.

‘If you do not obey criminal law, then there is no insult to the Quran, it happens in civil law’

Similarly, in another debate, political analyst Sangeet Ragi said that if you do not follow criminal law, then there is no insult to the Quran, it is done in civil law. Do we want women to be covered in a burqa, put on a hijab? On this the spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party interrupted the music ragi.

The SP leader said, “This is not the issue of today, it is of years. If it comes to someone’s religious dress or his religion, then if you make such comments, then I think it is wrong. You should have other issues, you should have development issues.”


