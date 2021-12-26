Kapil Mishra said, who will save those who applaud for Owaisi from Yogi’s sticks and bulldozers, also mentions Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari

BJP’s firebrand leader Kapil Mishra did not like the speech of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in which he had warned the people. Kapil said that who will save you from Yogi ji’s sticks and bulldozers after he goes to Hyderabad who applaud for Owaisi? No one came to save Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari too.

Owaisi had said – I want to tell those police people, remember my point. Yogi will not always be the Chief Minister and Modi will not always be the Prime Minister. We Muslims are definitely silent from the time of time but remember we are not going to forget your atrocities. We will remember your oppression. Things will change. When who will come to save you? When Yogi will go to his Math, Modi will go to the mountains. Who will come when?

Asaduddin Owaisi had come to Kanpur on 12 December. Here he addressed the Shoshit Vanchit Samaj Sammelan. During this, he gave this inflammatory speech. When his statement went viral, many BJP leaders including Sambit Patra gave him a befitting reply, but Kapil Mishra went many steps ahead of him. He made a direct threat.

People did not like his attitude on social media. I was also written from the handle of the detective – why do you want to say that the coward does not have the courage of Yogiji in front of Owaisi, who will dare him after going to Hyderabad. There is cowardice in your blood, apologists. One wrote- Said absolutely the truth, here only Yogi’s hooliganism will work. Rajiv asked- Who will save rioters like you from the logs of the people after Modi’s government is gone?

Those who applaud for Owaisi, after he goes to Hyderabad, who will save you from Yogi ji’s logs and bulldozers? No one came to save Azam Khan and Mukhtar Ansari too: @KapilMishra_IND #UPElections2022 pic.twitter.com/7N8MKiA7rK — News24 (@news24tvchannel) December 26, 2021

Laughter did not go well for the good. The real log belongs to the one above. Don’t even know, there is no sound and all the work. Like in Delhi, Bengal elections and other by-elections went on BJP. Now in Uttar Pradesh, the stick seems to be running on the BJP. — NADEEM PATEL (@NADEEMP16227773) December 26, 2021

India is a secular nation, every person is free, so why such wrong speaking people are being kept under the protection of the government, the public wants answers.@myogiadityanath @narendramodi_in @narendramodi @asadowaisi — Naushad Khan (@Naushad41938046) December 26, 2021

The public has already known the b team by preparing for oxygen first public needs hospital n school — Maliksaab (@sadiqmalik818) December 26, 2021

One wrote – The litigation did not go well for the good. The real log belongs to the one above. Don’t even know, there is no sound and all the work. Like in Delhi, Bengal elections and other by-elections went on BJP. Now in Uttar Pradesh, the stick seems to be running on the BJP. It was told from the handle of Emperor Jahangir – This country is not the jagir of your father. If you try to become Godse’s child, then Ambedkar’s constitution will put your senses to a halt.

Manoj said that he is the eater of Haram, he is the mastermind of Delhi riots. When Yogi Modi’s government is not there, then who will save you? Sabir Ali said that BJP is targeting Muslims. Mukhtar Ansari and Azam Khan have been implicated in a false case. Naushad Khan asked- India is a secular nation, every individual is free, then why such wrong speaking people are being kept under the protection of the government, the public wants answers.