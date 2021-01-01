Kapil Sharma Anaira Trishan Rakshabandhan: Kapil Sharma shared photos of the first Rakshabandhan celebration of daughter Anaira and son Trishan
In these pictures, Anira and Trishan are seen in blue matching dresses. Anira wore a golden hairband with a blue dress. Trishan is seen in blue kurta-pajamas. In one of the two pictures, Anaira is tying rakhi in the hand of her brother Trishan, while in the other photo, both are seen smiling.
Trishan was born on February 1st
Kapil Sharma and Ginny Chatrath have become parents for the second time this year. Trishan was born on February 1st. Sharing the good news of the birth of a child, Kapil wrote on Twitter, ‘Hello, by the grace of God we have a child. Both mother and child are healthy. Thank you for all your love and blessings. ‘
‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back on TV
Kapil Sharma took a break from work during Corona’s second transition. But now ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is back on TV with a new flavor. The new show has started with celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Akshay appeared in the show for the promotion of his film ‘Bell Bottom’, while Ajay Devgn appeared in the show for the promotion of ‘Bhuj’.
Sudesh Lahiri’s entry in the show
Sudesh Lahiri has joined The Kapil Sharma Show as a new member. The show also stars Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh. Archana Puran Singh will be seen judging the show as before. Earlier, there were rumors that Sumona Chakraborty would not be a part of the show this time. But then she also confirmed that she will be appearing in the show.
