Kapil Sharma Archana Puran Singh followers: Kapil Sharma Archana Puran Singh asks Instagram followers to unfollow her

Kapil Sharma jokingly asked Archana Puran Singh’s followers to unfollow her on Instagram. Archana was shooting a behind-the-scenes video on the set to share with fans when the host of ‘The Kapil Sharma’ said this.

Whatever happens behind the camera on the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Archana has been constantly updating the fans since the start of the new season. She often shares funny videos. Now in the latest video, Archana shows that Kapil is entertaining the audience and the crew is ready for the shoot.



Kapil took notice

At the beginning of the video clip, Kapil sang the song ‘Kajra Mohabbat Wala’ and the audience cheered. When Kapil noticed that Archana was shooting, he addressed his followers and said, ‘All the fans of Archana G who follow her on Instagram, I request you to stop following her.’



Archana asked the reason

When Archana asks why, Kapil says, ‘Why did you say that? We don’t shoot as much as you do. Then Archana says, ‘I urge your fans to stop following you and start following me. You don’t post, I post man. On this Kapil says that one day he will share a post, after that everyone will start talking.



Archana said – It’s fun on set

While sharing the video, Archana captioned, ‘Behind the scenes where there is Content King, there is Content King. Without training Without thinking, naturally. There is always such fun on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show.