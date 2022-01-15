Kapil Sharma Biopic Announced, Titled ‘Funkaar’, Know his story- struggle and success | Kapil Sharma’s biopic film announced, the name will be ‘Fankar’ – Know here the story of Kapil’s struggle and success

Punjab to Mumbai

Kapil Sharma was born on 2 April 1981 in Amritsar, Punjab. His father Jitendra Kumar was a head constable and his mom Janaki Rani is a homemaker. Kapil additionally has an elder brother and sister.

Kapil was 23 years previous when his father died of most cancers in the yr 2004. After that Kapil got here to Mumbai to make his profession.

From Theater to Laughter Problem

Coming to Mumbai, Kapil joined a theater, the place he used to get some charges by performing. Kapil labored in the comedy present Hansate Raho Hansaate Raho on MH One, after which he acquired his first break in ‘The Nice Indian Laughter Problem’. In 2007, he grew to become the winner of this present during which he gained the prize cash of 10 lakhs.

Reside 9 Actuality Exhibits

After this he additionally participated in Comedy Circus on Sony Leisure Tv and gained a number of seasons. Kapil has gained 9 actuality exhibits. He has additionally hosted many large exhibits as effectively.

Comedy Nights With Kapil

In 2013, Sharma launched her present Comedy Nights with Kapil underneath her manufacturing banner K9 Productions which proved to be an enormous hit. In the meantime, he was additionally honored with many awards. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was made the model ambassador of Delhi by the Delhi Election Fee.

