Kapil Sharma Epic Reply To Sonakshi Sinha As She Calls Him Bhaiya In The Kapil Sharma Show Video Goes Viral

Sonakshi Sinha called Kapil Sharma brother as soon as he entered the show. On his point, Comedy King also left no stone unturned to answer him.

Bollywood’s famous actress Sonakshi Sinha’s song ‘Mil Mahiya’ has been released recently, in which her style is also being well-liked. Sonakshi Sinha along with singer Rashi Sood also reached Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s show to promote the song. But as soon as she entered the show, Sonakshi Sinha called the comedy king brother. While Archana Puran Singh laughed at this, Kapil Sharma’s face fell. A video related to this of Sonakshi Sinha and Kapil Sharma is also becoming fiercely viral on social media.

In the viral video of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Sonakshi Sinha entered the stage with Rashi Sood and said, “I am back here after so many days, brother.” Archana Puran Singh started laughing at his words. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma replied to the actress and said, “Now even my children have started asking me when Sonakshi’s aunt is coming.”

Please tell that when Sonakshi Sinha came to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for the shooting of her film ‘Akira’, she tied a rakhi to Kapil Sharma. Since then, she often teases Kapil Sharma by calling her brother-brother. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma also complained about Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha and said that she is not perfect.

Actually, Kapil Sharma asked Sonakshi Sinha, “You said somewhere that you consider Deepika perfect.” Sonakshi Sinha said, “Ji, she is perfect.” On her talk, Kapil Sharma complained and said, “Leaving me, she married Ranveer Singh, so why did she become perfect.” Hearing Kapil’s words, the actress caught him with the fruit.

Let us tell you that another video of Kapil Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha related to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ went viral, in which the actress was seen punching the comedy king. Actually Kapil Sharma was making fun of Shatrughan Sinha, due to which Sonakshi Sinha acted to punch him.