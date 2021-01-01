Kapil Sharma flirts with Kiara: Kapil Sharma flirts with Siddharth Malhotra Rumors Girlfriend Kiara Advani how the actor reacted: Kapil was flirting with Kiara Advani in front of Siddharth Malhotra, the actress remembered both the children

The duo of Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is currently in the headlines for both real and real life. Siddharth and Kiara both arrived together in Kapil Sharma’s show. The show has seen Kapil flirting with Kiara.

The video of Kapil’s show is going viral, with Kiara and Siddharth Malhotra arriving as guests. A video clip of the show has surfaced, in which Kapil tries to flirt with Kiara, Siddharth interrupts him and then he can’t say anything.



Kapil says in the video, ‘Kiara first came with Akshay Kumar for the promotion of’ Kshmi ‘and this time with Siddharth. If you’ve ever met someone like that, you don’t have to bring anyone with you.

In the middle of Kapil, Advat Siddharth says, ‘Yes, there is a brother’s house.’ Kiara sits quietly and then she reminds Kapil that she has two children and she is talking like that. On this Kapil says, ‘Children are small, what do they know.’

After this, Archana Puran Singh, sitting on the judge’s chair, takes the name of Kapil’s wife Ginny out loud and then Kapil says – why is she trying to break into his house.