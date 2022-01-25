Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Love Story Ginni Chatrath Used To Like Him But He Refuse To Accept It Because Of This Reason

Kapil Sharma told in his show that Ginni Chatrath used to like him, but he often used to run away from her due to class difference.

Comedy king Kapil Sharma has made a tremendous identity in Hindi cinema with his style. He will soon be seen in the Netflix show ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’. Some videos related to his show are also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which he was also seen sharing funny stories related to his personal life. Kapil also shared his and Ginni Chatrath’s love story on the show. Comedy King told that Ginni Chatrath was fond of him, but he often ran away from her.

Sharing the story of his and Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma said, “Ginni was in a girls college in Jalandhar and was 3-4 years younger than me. I was doing my PG Diploma in Commercial Arts. I also needed pocket money during that time. Apart from this, I often used to participate in theatre, which gave me an opportunity to go to another college.

Kapil Sharma further said in his show, “Ginni was my student and was also very promising. She was brilliant at things like skits, so I made her my assistant. She came from a good family. I remember that college used to come in an expensive car and I used to go there by scooter.”

Talking about Ginni Chatrath, Kapil Sharma further said, “A friend of mine also told me that Ginni likes me, but I did not take this thing seriously. I always thought that nothing could ever happen between us. But God is very kind and I am very lucky that I got married to Ginni.”

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma had rejected the love of Ginni Chatrath saying, “The car you come in is worth more than the income of my family.” Not only this, Kapil Sharma had asked Ginni Chatrath what he thought of marrying the scooter man, to which he replied, “Paisa wala se to har koi karte karte hai, I thought I should do someone good.”