Kapil Sharma Got Epic Reply From Raj Kumar Rao As He Asks Have You Done Hum Do Humare Do On My Life

Kapil Sharma asked Rajkummar Rao that ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ is not inspired by my life. To this the actor gave such an answer that even Archana could not stop laughing.

Comedy King Kapil Sharma’s program ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is making a lot of noise these days. Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Kriti Sanon will come to Kapil Sharma’s event this week for the promotion of their film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’. Some videos related to them are also becoming fiercely viral on social media, in which both the actors are seen joking with Kapil Sharma and the rest of the cast. In the meantime, Kapil asked Rajkummar Rao whether you made ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ inspired by us.

Seeing Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma asked, “Hum do hamare do, didn’t you make it inspired by my life?” Rajkummar Rao replied to Comedy King saying, “Aapki zindagi se, aapki zindagi ka kya trust. Next year we two may be our three, then we two may be our four.”

On one hand Kapil Sharma started laughing after listening to Rajkumar Rao’s answer, while on the other hand Archana Puran Singh also burst into laughter after listening to the actor. Let us tell you that in the film ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, actress Ratna Pathak and actor Paresh Rawal will be seen playing the lead roles.

Before Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, Daler Mehndi also appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He also had a lot of fun and laughter with Kapil and the rest of the cast. However, Kapil did not leave any chance to pull his leg on the show. The comedy king took a jibe at Daler Mehndi’s outfit and said, “When you go to someone’s wedding, has the groom called you behind the tent?”

While questioning Daler Mehndi, Kapil Sharma had further said, “The groom never told you that paaji come, sherwani changes with each other.” Responding to this, Daler Mehndi had said, “Often I feel that the groom’s dress is fading.” His video related to this was also in the news on social media.