Kapil Sharma had fun with Taapsee Pannu said itana paisa kamati hain ki ginane ka samay nahi hai

Recently, actress Taapsee Pannu is going to appear in Kapil Sharma’s show for the promotion of her film ‘Loop Lapeta’. A promo video of this episode has surfaced, in which Kapil is seen having great fun with him.

TV’s most popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is very much liked by the audience. On the day of this show, Bollywood celebs come to promote their films. In the same sequence, actress Taapsee Pannu and her co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin will be on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote their Netflix release ‘Loop Lapeta’. Sony Entertainment Television has shared a new promo video of the same episode, which shows the comedian interacting with his guests.

It can be seen in this video that after dancing with Kiku Sharda, Taapsee and Tahir take their seats. Kapil talks with her and explains the premise of the film ‘Loop Lapeta’ and says ‘In this film, Taapsee has to arrange 50 lakh rupees in 50 minutes. Who is that person, Taapsee, if you find yourself in this kind of situation in your real life, who will you turn to?’ Responding to which Taapsee says ‘I think I will call my father in that situation, because only he will know that I have 50 lakh rupees too’.

On the other hand, Kapil takes pleasure in them and says, ‘Money is being earned, there is no time to count, brother. After which Taapsee hangs her head laughing.

Significantly, this is Taapsee Pannu’s fourth consecutive streaming release after ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ and ‘Rashmi Rocket’. At the same time, Tahir has also been busy in the last few months. He was seen in ’83’, in which he played the role of former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. Also appeared in the Netflix series ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’, and the Voot Select series ‘Ranjeesh Hi Sahi’, in which he played the role of a film director based on Mahesh Bhatt.

The film ‘Loop Lapeta’ is a remake of the 1998 German film ‘Run Lola Run’. It was intended for a theatrical release, but was streamed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Kapil made his streaming debut on Friday with his Netflix standup special ‘I’m Not Done Still’.