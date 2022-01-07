Kapil Sharma had to tweet while drunk had to pay 9 lakh rupees know what is the whole matter

Kapil Sharma is soon coming up with his stand-up comedy show titled ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’ to make the audience laugh. It will be released on Netflix.

Who is the famous comedian Kapil Sharma today, who will not know. His sense of humor and comedy have millions of fans. Kapil has been working for years to make people laugh and tickle with his comedy. Now Kapil Sharma is soon coming up with his first stand up comedy show to make the fans laugh. The name of this show is ‘Kapil Sharma: I am not done yet’. These shows are scheduled to release on Netflix on January 28.

A teaser video of this standup comedy show of Kapil has surfaced, which has been shared by Kapil himself on his Twitter handle. In this video, Kapil is talking in a funny way about one of his tweets, due to which he got into a lot of trouble.

In this video, Kapil Sharma told that he had made a tweet against BMC, which had cost him dearly. Kapil laughed and said that ‘I immediately left for Maldives after tweeting … I said give me a room where there is no internet. Like you come after getting married, I have come by tweeting.

Kapil Sharma further says, ‘For the number of days I stayed there, I had spent 9 lakh rupees. My life’s education didn’t cost as much as I spent because of that one tweet. I want to file a case on Twitter.

I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 9, 2016

Let us tell you that the tweet that Kapil is talking about, he did against BMC in the year 2016. In which he said that BMC Mumbai had taken bribe from him. At the same time, Kapil had also tagged Prime Minister Modi in this tweet. Kapil wrote in the tweet, ‘I am paying 15 crore income tax since last 5 years, still I have to pay 5 lakh bribe to BMC to open my office’. This one tweet by Kapil Sharma created a lot of ruckus.

It is great that Kapil Sharma is seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ these days, currently he is busy with his show. Apart from comedy shows, Kapil has also worked in Bollywood films. In which films like ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’ are included.