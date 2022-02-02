Kapil Sharma is also ready to become a waiter to be with Deepika Padukone see Funny VIDEO

A video of the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has surfaced, in which it can be seen that Deepika Padukone has arrived to promote her film ‘Gahreiyaan’.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ coming on Sony TV is quite famous. This comedy show is the most favorite show of the audience. Fans love Kapil Sharma, who hosts the show. His sense of humor and comedy makes everyone crazy during the show. In every episode, celebs come to promote their shows and films.

In this sequence, in its next episode, the cast of the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ is going to appear as a guest. A promo video of the same episode has surfaced, in which it can be seen that all the actors are having fun with comedian and host Kapil Sharma.

Its promo video has been shared on the Instagram handle page of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In this video, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Patience are seen. Also, Shakun Batra, director in TKSS, will also be seen in the show.

In this viral video, it can be seen that Kapil Sharma teases Ananya Pandey about her age. Kapil asks her the reason for her first appearance on the show and says ‘Were you waiting for the vaccines to be available to 15-18 year olds at this time?’ As soon as he says this, all the people sitting there start laughing and Ananya nods her head in agreement.

Along with this, in the video, Kapil Sharma can also be seen expressing his desire to be with Deepika Padukone at all times. During this, he says that he is also ready to become a waiter in a restaurant in Goa, because this is the place where Deepika likes to go. This promo video is becoming very viral on social media. Along with this, fans are commenting fiercely.

Apart from this, the video clip also shows a glimpse of the fun and games of all the actors, in which the ‘Gahreiyaan’ cast has fun and jokes with Kapil on the show.

Let me tell you, the film ‘Gahreiyaan’ is all set as a relationship drama, it will premiere on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.