Kapil Sharma issues a statement on his fight with Akshay Kumar | Kapil Sharma tries to persuade an angry Akshay Kumar

Television oi – Trisha Gaur

The TV world was shocked when fans came to know that Akshay Kumar refused to promote his film Bachchan Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show. This shock was felt by the fans because Akshay Kumar is seen promoting his films four times a year on The Kapil Sharma Show and his flirtatious chemistry with Kapil Sharma is very much liked by the fans.

But after coming to the media about Akshay Kumar refusing to go on Kapil Sharma’s show, Kapil Sharma issued a statement on his Twitter saying that the things being written about Akshay Kumar and him are just a misunderstanding. Kapil also said that he has cleared everything while talking to Akshay Kumar and Akshay will shoot the next episode with him soon.

Actually, during the promotions of Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma had a scuffle where Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the jokes. After shooting it, Akshay Kumar asked to edit this part and it was also edited in the episode.

It is worth noting that ever since Akshay Kumar is personally associated with the BJP and the Prime Minister, since then he tries to stay away from any controversy related to him. Because of this, Akshay Kumar has been a victim of trolls and criticism many times in the past.



{photo-feature}



Recently edited episode of Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma A clip containing jokes of Narendra Modi got leaked from somewhere on the internet and people started trolling Akshay Kumar. Due to this, Akshay Kumar got angry with Kapil Sharma. He believes that the leak of the clip despite his refusal shows his irresponsible and unprofessional attitude. And this is the only reason why Akshay Kumar refused to promote Bachchan Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9)



February 8, 2022

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s 2023 Christmas blast, the biggest action entertainer, TEASER

Akshay Kumar furious at Kapil Sharma due to PM Modi video, refuses to appear on the show, know the truth!

Akshay Kumar appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand, special meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami – PICS

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff to star in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ remake? Big announcement tomorrow!

There is a big threat on the release of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, Karni Sena demanded a ban, the matter reached the High Court

Akshay Kumar’s first period drama Prithviraj hangs, all festival release dates are housefull in 2022

Akshay Kumar- Rakul Preet shooting for the remake of ‘Ratsasan’ in Mussoorie, shared the video enjoying the weather

Ahan Shetty wants to remake Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s superhit film ‘Dhadkan’!

Kareena Kapoor reveals – Akshay Kumar provokes Saif before marriage – this girl is from a dangerous family

Box office report of films released on Diwali: Hrithik, Salman, Akshay Top 3- Aamir Khan gave flop

Akshay Kumar finished the shooting of Ram Setu, the entire army was seen in a bang video!

Akshay Kumar final in Hindi remake of Tamil film – List of 9 upcoming films ready

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Nike and MSCHF settle lawsuit over Lil Nas X Satan Shoes Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Kapil Sharma has issued a statement on Akshay Kumar refusing to shoot with him after a clip mocking Narendra modi leaked from Kapil Sharma’s set. Akshay has refused to shoot for Bachchan Pandey episode.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 23:29 [IST]