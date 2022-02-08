Entertainment

Kapil Sharma issues a statement on his fight with Akshay Kumar | Kapil Sharma tries to persuade an angry Akshay Kumar

13 seconds ago
by admin
Television

The TV world was shocked when fans came to know that Akshay Kumar refused to promote his film Bachchan Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show. This shock was felt by the fans because Akshay Kumar is seen promoting his films four times a year on The Kapil Sharma Show and his flirtatious chemistry with Kapil Sharma is very much liked by the fans.

But after coming to the media about Akshay Kumar refusing to go on Kapil Sharma’s show, Kapil Sharma issued a statement on his Twitter saying that the things being written about Akshay Kumar and him are just a misunderstanding. Kapil also said that he has cleared everything while talking to Akshay Kumar and Akshay will shoot the next episode with him soon.

Actually, during the promotions of Atrangi Re, Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma had a scuffle where Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in the jokes. After shooting it, Akshay Kumar asked to edit this part and it was also edited in the episode.

It is worth noting that ever since Akshay Kumar is personally associated with the BJP and the Prime Minister, since then he tries to stay away from any controversy related to him. Because of this, Akshay Kumar has been a victim of trolls and criticism many times in the past.

Recently edited episode of Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma A clip containing jokes of Narendra Modi got leaked from somewhere on the internet and people started trolling Akshay Kumar. Due to this, Akshay Kumar got angry with Kapil Sharma. He believes that the leak of the clip despite his refusal shows his irresponsible and unprofessional attitude. And this is the only reason why Akshay Kumar refused to promote Bachchan Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil Sharma has issued a statement on Akshay Kumar refusing to shoot with him after a clip mocking Narendra modi leaked from Kapil Sharma’s set. Akshay has refused to shoot for Bachchan Pandey episode.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 23:29 [IST]


