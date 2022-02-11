Entertainment

Kapil Sharma kisses his wife in front of the paparazzi so Ginni Chatrath looked shy like this Watch video

7 mins ago
Kapil Sharma kisses his wife in front of the paparazzi so Ginni Chatrath looked shy like this Watch video
A video of Kapil Sharma is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In this video, Kapil can be seen kissing his wife Ginni in front of the paparazzi.

Several celebrities from the industry had arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday night to watch the screening of ‘Gahreiyaan’. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karva in the lead roles. Famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma along with his wife Ginni Chatrath also attended its screening.

After the screening, Kapil comes out with wife Ginni and is seen posing for the photographers. A video of which is going viral on social media. It can be seen in this video that Kapil suddenly kisses his wife Ginni on the forehead.

Seeing this, the paparazzi start praising both and hooting for the couple. On which Ginni Chatrath starts blushing. At the same time, seeing the love of the couple in this video, the fans are praising and commenting fiercely on both of them. One of his fans has written ‘Kya baat hai cute couple’, while the other has written ‘Both are very cute’.

Talking about Kapil Sharma and Ginni, both of them met for the first time during college auditions. At that time Kapil was auditioning for a play while studying in IPJ College. Ginni also came for this audition. Then gradually both of them started liking each other and the affair started between the two.

Let us tell you, Kapil and Ginni Chatrath dated each other for about 13 years, after which they married on 12 December 2018 with the consent of their family.

On the other hand, the screening of the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ also looks quite successful as both Deepika Padukone and husband-actor Ranveer Singh look very happy after their exit. Ranveer Singh recently shared a video clip of the track ‘Bekaboo’ from ‘Ghehraiyaan’. He wrote in the caption with this video ‘All the good kids are doing it’. While commenting, Deepika Padukone wrote in response, ‘My biggest cheerleader, I love you’.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also praised the track and wrote ‘What a track’ in the comments and also posted a fire emoji. With this, one of his fans said, ‘Don’t look. So another wrote ‘This is very true’.


