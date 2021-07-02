Kapil Sharma Misbehaved With Female Actresses While Drunk On Party

New Delhi. Comedy king Kapil Sharma is again in the news these days for the return of the new season of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. He has made a special identity not only in the country but also abroad with his comedy. His foreign fans have also been seen in the show. Kapil has a strong relationship with comedy. The same is true of his controversies. Sometimes he gets into a fight with his own team and sometimes his misbehavior becomes the subject of his discussions. Today we are going to tell you an anecdote related to Kapil’s alcohol addiction.

Kapil Sharma got drunk at the party

According to the news, once Kapil Sharma had misbehaved with a female celebrity while intoxicated. It is said that Kapil misbehaved with Marathi actress Deepali Syed, singer Monali Thakur and Tanisha Mukherjee while intoxicated. It is said that Kapil was trying to forcibly dance with her after drinking alcohol. This was confirmed by actress Deepali Syed. While giving a statement against Kapil, Deepali Syed said that Kapil was trying to dance with her.

Deepali tells that when she saw Kapil in a state of intoxication, she tried to distance herself from him. She did not know him personally. But she knew that he was Kapil Sharma. That is why he considered it wise to distance himself from them.

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on allegations

Let us tell you that as soon as this news came out, tweets against Kapil Sharma started being posted on social media. After which, breaking the silence on this matter, Kapil Sharma said that “I fall, get up, make mistakes, live, learn, suffer, but I am alive. I am a human being. I am not the best.” But I’m thankful.” By the way, let us tell you that Kapil Sharma has also quarreled with comedian Sunil Grover and his childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar.

Recently, son’s father Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma married his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December 2018. Shortly after marriage, Kapil-Ginni became parents to a daughter. Recently, Ginni has also given birth to a son. Some time back Kapil had posted a picture of his two children. Which the fans gave a lot of love. Let us tell you that if the news is to be believed then soon Kapil Sharma is going to be seen on the OTT platform as well.