Kapil Sharma old video gone viral after Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra Arrest | Kapil Sharma’s video going viral amid Raj Kundra’s arrest, questioned about earning

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and well-known businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested recently. After this news came to the fore, people are in awe and there is a lot of news related to them on social media. In such a situation, a video is going viral, in which comedian Kapil Sharma is asking questions to Raj Kundra about his earnings.

Raj Kundra has been arrested for making porn movies and uploading them on some apps. After this arrest, there was a flood of memes on social media and an old video of Kapil Sharma started going viral. It is seen in this video that Shilpa Shetty has reached ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with Raj Kundra and her sister Shamita Shetty. Kapil Sharma asks his question that how do you earn money without doing anything? Hearing this, everyone starts laughing.

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrested by Crime Branch

Arrested for making obscene films.

Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Sherlyn and Poonam gave a statement

Let us tell you that in the case of Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey gave a statement to Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell that it is Raj Kundra who brought them into the adult industry. He has paid Sherlyn Chopra 30 lakh rupees for each project. Sherlyn has done about 15 to 20 such projects with Raj Kundra.

Ekta Kapoor’s name also surfaced

According to the information, Raj Kundra’s statement was first taken by Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell in the soft pornography case. SAIL had also taken the statement of Ekta Kapoor in the same case on March 26 this year.

