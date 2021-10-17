Kapil Sharma opened up on his spine injury- I was in pain, had to off air ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

Kapil Sharma has spoken openly on his spine injury and told that due to spinal injury, he had to stay on the bed and also had to stop the show.

At the beginning of this year, many pictures and videos of Kapil Sharma sitting on a wheelchair went viral, about which people had many speculations. At the same time his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was closed and it took a long time to start, about which people started raising questions. Kapil Sharma had told his fans that he has a back injury and that is why the show will start late.

Now Kapil Sharma has spoken openly on his injury and has told that due to spinal injury, he had to stay on the bed and also had to stop the show. In a video shared on social media, Kapil Sharma is saying, ‘I had this for the first time in 2015 and for the first time, I did not know so much. I went to the US and I was in a lot of pain when a doctor gave me an epidural. I got relief from the pain but the problem remained the same.

Kapil Sharma further said, ‘After that back I had pain in January this year. All my big things were left in the ground. Due to the injury, I had to take the show off air. One, there is a change in your behavior, you start feeling annoyed because you feel helpless. If you are not able to get up from the bed and you are told from above that you will gain weight while lying down, then you should come on liquid diet. One, if a person is already in pain, if someone gives him a salad from above, then the pain becomes double. So I have faced a lot of things.

Kapil Sharma told that the pain had happened in his leg earlier, so he understood that it could be due to running. He said, ‘I understand this now. Earlier there was pain two-three times, now I feel that the body gives you signals many times. The pain of sciatica comes first in the leg, slowly… small signs are given. I used to think that I run because it hurts but the body gives you the signal. Therefore, if you have any pain in the leg or pain in the back, then definitely consult a doctor.

Kapil Sharma said in February this year that he got injured in the gym. He said, ‘I am fine, just got a little back injury in the gym, it will be fine in a few days.’