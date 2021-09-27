Kapil Sharma shared new photos of daughter Anaira: Kapil Sharma shared new photos of daughter Anaira

On the occasion of Girls’ Day on September 26, comedian Kapil Sharma has shared very cute photos of girl Anaira on social media, which are going viral. In these pictures, Anayara’s cuteness and style won the hearts of fans for celebs.

In these pictures, Kapil Sharma’s beloved (Kapil Sharma Anaira new photo) is sometimes seen posing in a stylish style by the side of the pool. Kapil Sharma has also written a cute caption while sharing the photo. He wrote, ‘Good luck to the girls. A girl’s love is a gift. ‘



Kapil Sharma’s post has received loving comments from fans and celebrities. He is hurt by Anira’s style and cuteness. Many celebrities including Bharti Singh, Neha Kakkar, Karanveer Bohra, Ahana Kumar have given a lot of love and blessings to Anayara.

We will tell you that Kapil Sharma got married on December 12, 2018 to his college girlfriend Ginny Chatrath. Subsequently, on December 10, 2019, daughter Anaira was born. On February 1, 2021, Kapil and Ginny became the father of a beautiful boy, whom they named Trishan.

A few months ago, Kapil Sharma shared a photo of Trishan and Anira on Instagram and introduced it to fans. At the same time, she had earlier shared a video of daughter Anaira, in which she was seen dancing to the song of singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.