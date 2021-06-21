Kapil Sharma shares first glimpse of his son Trishaan

New Delhi. TV’s superhit and popular comedian Kapil Sharma is not doing the show these days. He is spending quality time with his family. He is very active on social media and keeps sharing his photos and videos with the fans. In February this year, Kapil Sharma became a father for the second time. His wife Ginni gave birth to a son. The picture of his son was not revealed yet. In such a situation, the fans were demanding from him that he should show a glimpse of his son. In such a situation, now Kapil has shared a picture.

Share photo with both kids

Kapil Sharma shared a picture with his daughter and son. This picture has been shared by Kapil from his Instagram account. In the picture, Kapil is seen with both the children. The happiness can be clearly seen on his face. His daughter Anaira and son Trishaan are sitting in his lap. The cuteness of both is made on sight. All three are seen wearing white color T-shirts. Sharing this picture, Kapil wrote in the caption, ‘Anaira and Trishaan together for the first time on the strong demand of the public. This picture has been shared by Kapil Sharma with the fans on the occasion of Father’s Day.

flood of likes

This picture of him is becoming fiercely viral on social media. More than 14 lakh likes have come on this picture of him. Along with the celebs, fans are also commenting on this photo of her and praising her cute family.

Kapil tweeted the information

Let us tell you that Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath became parents for the second time on 1 February this year. Kapil shared the joy of having a son with the fans on social media. Kapil tweeted and wrote, ‘Hello, this morning we have a son with the blessings of God. Both mother and child are healthy. Thank you so much for all your blessings, love and prayers. Earlier in the year 2019, Kapil and Ginni became parents to a daughter Anaira. Kapil and Ginni had a love marriage. Both got married in the year 2018.