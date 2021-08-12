Kapil Sharma Shares The Kapil Sharma Show New Set Phots Users Says Bring Back Mashhoor Gulati Now people are answering like this

TV’s most famous and everyone’s favorite show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is ready to rock once again. The show was called off midway due to the second wave of corona virus. However, now along with Kapil Sharma, the rest of the actors are also ready to return. Along with the cast of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, there has been a change in its set as well. Some pictures related to the set are also becoming very viral on social media, which has been shared by Kapil Sharma himself from his Instagram account.

Sharing the pictures related to the new set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ on Instagram, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Friends, how did you like the new set?” Along with celebrities, social media users also commented a lot about this post of Kapil Sharma.

Reacting on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Himanshu Soni wrote, “Beautiful as always.” Praising the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Mika Singh wrote, “Congratulations and welcome.” Reacting on the sets, Rajeev Thakur wrote, “Bank of Bagola, Hotel Chill Palace, 10 Star. Awesome and all the best.”

On the other hand, a user named Abu Hussain wrote, “Without the famous Gulati it seems deserted.” A user named Roshan wrote, “Bring back the famous Gulati.” A user named Jigar Thakkar wrote, “Sidhu ji is better than Archana ji.” A user named Pihu wrote, “So happy to see you again.”

Reacting on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, a user wrote, “Absolutely royal stage.” A user named Sonal Gambhir wrote, “Very eagerly waiting for the show.” A user named Tanish wrote, “Sir Jaldi Aa Jaao With the show, we are missing you guys a lot.”

Let us tell you that the first episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to premiere on August 15. In the first episode of the show, Akshay Kumar will be seen promoting his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The pictures related to this were also shared by Kapil Sharma from his Instagram account.





