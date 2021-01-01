Kapil Sharma Sharma Show Ghost Police Team: Saif Ali Khan calls his son Jahangir his performance during lockdown

Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes will now be seen as guests in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. He will be promoting his recently released film ‘Ghost Police’.

In the new promo of the episode, host Kapil Sharma is seen trolling Saif for his yellow sunglasses. Kapil called his glasses ‘jaundice glasses’. Not only that, Kapil also made fun of Yami’s recent statement on her honeymoon.



Kapil teases Yami for honeymoon

Kapil said he read an interview with Yami in which she said that she wanted her family to come with her husband for the honeymoon. Kapil Chidwat said, ‘No one told you that the family doesn’t take it, they go there and make it.’

Saif said – there was a child in the second lockdown

Saif was also asked what he did during the Covid-19 lockdown. The actor said, ‘I learned French and cooking in the first lockdown. The child in the second lockdown. He smiled as he said this. Let us tell you, Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second son Jahangir Ali Khan in February this year.

This singer also appeared

Famous singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Poudwal will also be seen in the show next week. Kapil jokingly said that Udit and Kumar are so naughty that it made Anuradha start singing bhajans. When Kapil asked who is more naughty than the two, Anuradha mentioned Udit’s name. In the second section, Sudesh Lahiri was seen singing ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ in a funny way for the guests.