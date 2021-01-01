Kapil Sharma shirtless for Archana Puran Singh: Kapil Sharma show Archana Puran Singh shoot Bharti Singh video Kapil Sharma Tana and offer to go shirtless – Archana Puran Singh asked this question about Kapil Sharma’s stomach, the comedian gave a funny answer

Archana Puran Singh often shares behind-the-scenes videos on the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, which dominates social media. A few days ago, he shared a video of Akshay Kumar shooting, in which he is seen trying to bring down Vani Kapoor by putting a banana peel on the set. Also now Archana has shared another video, which is very funny.

Archana Puran Singh shared this video on Instagram (Archana Puran Singh Instagram). She first goes to Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborty and Rochelle Rao. She asks him, ‘What’s going on in this women’s circle? Come on sister. On this, Bharti says, ‘The one who is making our video is our gossipy aunt. We are suffocating that Archana mam is getting younger day by day and see where our old age is.



Just then Kapil Sharma comes in and says, ‘These people don’t know. She is making videos of the three of you to increase her Instagram followers.

Archana Puran Singh then says to Kapil, ‘Why are you on fire? Why are you jealous Kapil says just take shots, can I give some shots to shirtless? I will increase to 700 followers in one night. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh asks Kapil the secret of his belly fat, then he jokes about his obesity and says that he has pulled a huge amount within 6 kg. We will tell you that this video is of the part where Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha came as guests.

