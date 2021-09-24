Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Show Again Sony TV: FIR Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Producers And Kapil Sharma May Get Into Trouble – Complaint Against Kapil Sharma Show Filed In Court

54 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Kapil Sharma Show Again Sony TV: FIR Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Producers And Kapil Sharma May Get Into Trouble – Complaint Against Kapil Sharma Show Filed In Court
Written by admin
Kapil Sharma Show Again Sony TV: FIR Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Producers And Kapil Sharma May Get Into Trouble – Complaint Against Kapil Sharma Show Filed In Court

Kapil Sharma Show Again Sony TV: FIR Against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Producers And Kapil Sharma May Get Into Trouble – Complaint Against Kapil Sharma Show Filed In Court

An FIR has been lodged in court against famous comedian Kapil Sharma’s comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The FIR alleges defamation of the show’s producers.

#Kapil #Sharma #Show #Sony #FIR #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Producers #Kapil #Sharma #Trouble #Complaint #Kapil #Sharma #Show #Filed #Court

READ Also  Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Aka Vanraj And Producer Rajan Shahi Test Positive For COVID-19

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment