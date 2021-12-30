Kapil Sharma Show director S. S, Rajamouli reveals the reason behind naming his upcoming film RRR. On The Kapil Show, director SS Rajamouli told why RRR film was named

This Sunday’s episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be very special. Where the entire team of RRR, the biggest film of the year 2022, will reach to welcome the new year. Before the telecast of the show, big information related to this has come to the fore. Where the director of RRR Rajamouli has revealed why he has finally named the film as RRR?

In this weekend’s episode, the illustrious cast of the film RRR – Rama Rao, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt along with the director of the film SS Rajamouli arrived. Director SS Rajamouli has achieved worldwide fame after the tremendous success of ‘Baahubali’.

Director Rajamouli is all set to show his mettle to the world with his film ‘RRR’, which is releasing in the year 2022. RRR in Telugu means Roudram, Ranam, Rudhiram and Rise, Roar, Revolt in Hindi and English. During a discussion with these actors, the host of the show Kapil Sharma asked SS Rajamouli the reason for naming his film RRR. .

The answer was such that the audience’s heart would be blown away after hearing it! SS Rajamouli said, “Initially we were not sure what to title this film, so we named this project as RRR as it stars Ram Charan, Rama Rao and Rajamouli. We started putting up hashtags RRR. Diya and the audience’s response to it was also overwhelming, so we titled it ‘RRR’.

So get ready to watch The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television. At the same time, RRR is releasing on 7 January. In such a situation, again on the new year, Rajamouli’s new film RRR is preparing to break the record of earning.

