Kapil Sharma Show Fame Sudesh Lehri 4BHK Apartment Photos And Video – The Kapil Sharma Show’s new entry Sudesh Lahiri has a luxurious 4BHK house, see the view

Mumbai. Comedian Sudesh Lahiri recently shared a glimpse of his luxurious apartment in Mumbai on his social media. Sudesh has a 4BHK apartment in the city. Recently, his fellow comedian Krishna Abhishek also came to see his house. The bonding between the two was also clearly visible when Sudesh showed Krishna the house.

His recording studio is at the entrance of Sudesh’s house. Here, the awards won in different shows of Sudesh are also decorated in the rack. The view of the city is also spectacular from the large window of this room.

The lounge space of Sudesh’s apartment gives a feeling of grandeur. Seeing the sofa in this space, Krishna said that it looks like a ‘7 star property’. Here Sudesh has also installed a projector, so that family members and friends can sit together and enjoy watching movies on the big screen.

Also read: Bharti Singh’s spilled pain, told- Days spent in poverty, used to eat bread with salt

Everything in Sudesh’s house looks neatly decorated. Seeing the miniature chairs on the dining table of the house, even Krishna could not live without them.

Also read: Is Sumona Chakraborty discharged from ‘The Kapil Sharma’ show returning again?

Sudesh also showed his bedroom to Krishna. Krishna also praised its interior. However, there is still some work left in some places of the house.

Sudesh also showed his shoes collection to Krishna during this time. Sudesh has many colorful shoes. On this, Krishna jokingly said that all these shoes have been given to him by the audience during the shows.

watch video here





Significantly, the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is going to return soon. Apart from Sumona Chakraborty, all the actors will again entertain the audience. This time Sudesh Lahiri will also be seen in this show. Fans are hopeful that his arrival will add to the show.

(Photos Credit : Sudesh Lehri Youtube Channel )