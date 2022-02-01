Kapil Sharma teacher says kapil stop flirting with girls kapil reaction will impress you

Kapil Sharma’s teacher has told surprising things about the comedian’s college days. Along with this, his teacher also requested Kapil not to flirt with heroines.

Comedian Kapil Sharma is currently busy with his Netflix special, ‘I’m Not Done Still’. Kapil Sharma interacts with fans at a virtual event. Along with actress Raveena Tandon, who called the comedian ‘Mast Mast Cheez’, Kapil’s old drama teacher also attended the event and the two reminisced on old memories.

Kapil Sharma revealed that due to his other activities in college, his attendance was less. At the same time, he also failed in the fart. Although he won several trophies in drama and it was his professor who saved him from repeating the first year. In a virtual fan meet hosted by Netflix on Saturday evening, the makers invited many important people from Kapil’s life. He told how Kapil left an indelible mark in his life with his comedy and enthusiasm.

His college professor, who currently resides in Amritsar, told many anecdotes about Kapil’s teenage years and his eagerness to be on stage. She shared how during a fight with a snake in college, Kapil ran towards girls instead of his friends, who he thought would save him.

She also asked Kapil if it was all right for him as a 17-year-old boy, but now that he is married with two kids, he finds himself flirting with female stars hosted on The Kapil Sharma Show. should be avoided. He said “doesn’t feel good”. Shocked, Kapil blushed and said, “The channel asks me to do so. They say if I don’t flirt with actresses, the channel doesn’t get its rating. That’s why I am compelled to do so. Otherwise my heart is clean.”

Kapil later confessed to his teacher that he, along with a group of his theater friends, had once stolen a bottle of liquor from the bar in his house when they had come to his house for practice. While this revelation took everyone by surprise, Kapil was also shy on most of the stories.

The fan event was a part of Netflix to promote Kapil Sharma’s latest stand-up show I Am Not Done Still, which released on the streaming platform last week.